Maternal mortality in Kazakhstan decline by 35% in five years

Notably, infant and perinatal mortality rates have also declined, reflecting systemic reforms and the adoption of modern medical standards.

The Minister stressed climate change is becoming a systemic factor affecting public health, demographics, and healthcare resilience.

She emphasized rising temperatures and environmental factors increase risks of infectious and cardiovascular diseases and negatively impact women’s reproductive health.

The country’s Analar Saulygy (Mother’s Health) program focuses on early monitoring of pregnancies and strengthening women’s health. Over 90% of pregnant women register before 12 weeks. Women’s consultations have been reintroduced at primary care and regional perinatal centers.

In addition, the One-Day Clinic project provides timely risk assessments for congenital and chromosomal pathologies.

Besides, youth health centers offer preventive services and consultations on reproductive and mental health.

Earlier, it was reported that the 1st Regional Ecological Summit 2026 (RES), themed A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future, kicked off in the Kazakh capital.