Masterpieces of Kazakh Art exhibition opens at Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow

A delegation of Kazakhstan led by Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

"The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Russia represent an important milestone in strengthening cooperation between our countries, highlighting the success of ongoing diplomatic dialogue. This large-scale project encompasses leading venues in Moscow, showcasing a wide range of achievements in contemporary Kazakh culture: from theatre and music to cinema and arts. This is the first exhibition of Kazakh artists in Moscow in the past 34 years. The last time paintings from the Kasteyev State Museum were exhibited at the Gallery on Krymsky Val was in August 1991. That is why we consider today's exhibition to be a significant event and another step towards strengthening cultural ties between Russia and Kazakhstan," said Balayeva.

The exhibition, prepared by Kazakhstan’s Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Art, features more than 60 paintings and sculptures by several generations of talented 20th-century artists.

The event will run until November 23, showcasing the works of renowned Kazakh sculptors -Tulegen Dosmagambetov, Yerkin Mergenov, Olga Prokopyeva, and Yesken Sergebayev. Their works reflect the key themes and artistic aspiration of an entire generation of the Kazakh sculptors.

Also, as part of the Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Russia, the Days of Kazakh Cinema have kicked off in Moscow.

From 10 to 13 October, the Poklonka cinema will screen a number of Kazakh films, including Time of Patriots, Stop, Night!, Dos-Mukassan, Summer 1941, 90+1, as well as the animated film Altyn Adam, which has gained recognition from audiences both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

On October 13, Russian theatregoers are invited to Maly Theatre to enjoy Parasat Maidany play, a psychological drama about the inner world, pursuits and spiritual values of modern man. The play is based on the works of Tolon Abdykov, a classic of Kazakh literature. The play will be performed by actors from the Kalibek Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theatre.

The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Russia are expected to conclude in November with a large-scale gala concert by Kazakh artistes.

Earlier it was reported that the fourth meeting of the subcommittee on cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation was held in Moscow.