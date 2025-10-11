Kazakhstan and Russia strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation

The event was chaired by the heads of the Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva, and the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, Olga Lyubimova.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

In her welcoming speech, Aida Balayeva noted that cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the countries had reached a brand new level.

“In general, the projects that we are developing and implementing together with our colleagues directly contribute to strengthening cooperation between our departments and fosters the development of cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Russia,” said Balayeva.

The ministers discussed the prospects for joint cooperation.

"We have ambitious plans ahead of us. I am confident that their implementation will bring our countries even closer together and strengthen cooperation in the field of culture. Our colleagues overseeing key areas of collaboration, as well as representatives of leading Russian cultural institutions, are attending the subcommittee meeting. During the event, we propose to discuss key aspects of our partnership and exchange activities, issues related to cinematography, librarianship, and cultural education," said Olga Lyubimova.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The parties discussed a wide range of issues aimed at further developing cooperation. The heads of cultural institutions of the two countries presented the interim results of their joint work and outlined promising areas for cooperation. The meeting participants discussed possible joint projects in cinematography, library and museum work, and training personnel for cultural institutions.

During the subcommittee meeting, a roadmap was signed to enhance cooperation between the Temirbek Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts and the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS). The document includes a wide range of joint initiatives in the field of training specialists in acting, stage speech, choreography, theatre management and production.

At the same time, the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan kicked off in Moscow. During a bilateral meeting, Aida Balayeva thanked Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova for her support in organizing and holding a series of events.

Earlier, addressing the 2nd CA-Russia summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward a proposal to hold the first Forum of Rectors in the Central Asia – Russia format in Kazakhstan to boost cooperation in higher education.