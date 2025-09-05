Massive salmon farm project kicks off in Mangistau region

The event was attended by Nurdaulet Kilybai, Governor of the Mangistau region, and Serik Sermagambetov, Chairman of the Fisheries Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture, along with the company’s General Director Yerzhan Amankossuly and founders Anna Madikyzy and Nurdaulet Shildebaiuly, as well as industry veterans.

The equipment, consisting of three large cages and an anchor system, was manufactured in Norway and adapted to the Caspian Sea's unique conditions. A team of specialists from Kazakhstan and abroad built the cages, which were then deployed 20 km offshore, south of the port. The project is designed to be environmentally friendly and harmless to the marine ecosystem.

The next phase is to populate the cages with fish. With a circumference of 120 meters and a depth of 25 meters, these are the largest fish cages ever used in the history of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea. In the first two years, production is expected to reach 300 to 1,600 tons, with a long-term goal of increasing output to 5,000 tons per year. This initiative will also create over 80 new jobs.

The project is designed to raise Caspian salmon in a pristine marine environment using eco-friendly feed. The project aims to breed Caspian salmon in a naturally clean environment using environmentally friendly feed. This will make it possible to fully preserve its health benefits.

The marine aquaculture project was developed based on extensive research by the Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries and Aquaculture Research. The multi-year study thoroughly examined the hydrological, hydrophysical, and hydrochemical characteristics of the seawater, as well as the bathymetry of the site.

Governor Nurdaulet Kilybai noted that this initiative will both elevate Mangistau's agro-industrial capabilities and serve the interests of the people.

"Today we witnessed an event of historical significance not only for the Mangistau region but for entire Kazakhstan,” Kilybai said. “This project is being implemented as part of the Head of State's instruction to diversify the agro-industrial sector and develop aquaculture. This initiative will create new jobs and attract young people to the modern fisheries industry. This is a clear sign of the start of a new stage in the development of aquaculture in Kazakhstan. The project not only paves the way for the development of marine fish farming in the country but will also make a significant contribution to regional economic growth, increasing export potential, and preserving environmental sustainability."

