Mangistau region to plant over 31,000 trees in 2025
Today’s meeting chaired by Mangistau region governor Nurdaulet Kilybai focused on ecological situation in the region, development of the Taza Qazaqstan nationwide campaign and tree planting, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Mangistau region akimat.
Head of the regional natural resources and nature management department Sabit Dyuissekenov reported on the work done within the Taza Qazaqstan nationwide campaign. He noted that this year, it brought together over 25,000 locals, 4,200 seedlings were planted, 448 units of machinery were deployed, and 3,540 tons of household and building waste were moved out. He added that 64 out of 68 unauthorized landfills were closed down.
In conclusion, Sabit Dyuissekenov stressed that 31,568 trees will be planted in the rural settlements this year. 45% of the work has already been completed.
As written before, over 2,000 trees over 6 meters high were planted in the city since the beginning of the year.