Massive landslide threatens residential buildings and road in Kyrgyzstan's Osh

The landslide has an estimated volume of 42,800 cubic meters, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Minister Kanatbek Chynybaev visited the hazardous site to assess the situation.

The landslide became active in the Donuz-Oi area of Toguz-Bulak village. Specialists have identified a fissure measuring approximately 220 meters in length.

Measurements taken using specialized engineering equipment indicate that the landslide is moving at a rate of around 1.1 meters per hour.

During his visit, Chynybaev reviewed ongoing monitoring efforts and the measures being implemented by relevant services to protect residents and ensure public safety.

Specialists continue to monitor the landslide's movement and assess potential risks. Authorities are taking preventive measures to safeguard residents and minimize possible damage.

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted southern Panama on October 12 at 23:20 UTC (4:20 a.m. Astana time on October 13).