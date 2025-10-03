Massive fire breaks out at Chevron refinery in Los Angeles

Firefighters and officers responded after receiving multiple reports of an explosion. The refinery, located at 324 West El Segundo Boulevard, has its own fire department, which is currently battling the blaze and has so far prevented the flames from spreading to other areas of the facility, said the reports.

The El Segundo Police Department is not aware of any immediate injuries or evacuations. The cause and exact start time of the fire remain unclear, according to the reports.

Chevron's website said that the El Segundo refinery, built in 1911, is the largest oil refinery on the U.S. West Coast, processing more than 276,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

❗️⚠️🇺🇲 - Explosion at Chevron El Segundo Refinery



University of California San Diego's ALERTCalifornia cameras captured the initial explosion at the Chevron El Segundo Oil Refinery, just outside Los Angeles, on the evening of October 2, 2025.



The blast triggered a large fire… pic.twitter.com/VAYtCb9XiS — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 3, 2025

Earlier it was reported that death toll from powerful earthquake in Philippines rose to 72.