Massachusetts Institute of Technology may open branch campus in Kazakhstan

Minister Nurbek said on Wednesday talks are underway with MIT on opening its branch campus in Kazakhstan.

As well known, the situation with higher education in the United States is very difficult right now. The presidential administration is severely limiting funding for major universities. Harvard and Columbia University also find themselves in a very challenging situation. That is why major universities are gradually beginning to turn to us, said the Kazakh minister.

Nurbek recalled the President has instructed the government to set up a university of artificial intelligence in the country. "The possibility of establishing it in partnership with MIT is being considered," he added.

Addressing the first meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Astana, the Kazakh President said this educational institution (university of artificial intelligence) should be given a special status.

In addition, the world’s leading universities should be involved as partners. The government must present concrete proposals on this matter by the end of the year, said the President.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes the launch of a MGIMO University branch campus in Astana.