Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes launch of MGIMO University branch campus in Astana

The Kazakh President hailed MGIMO’s strong reputation in training highly qualified international relations specialists.

In this context, President Tokayev welcomed the opening of an MGIMO branch campus at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, where the first 100 students have already begun their studies.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the shared commitment of the academic communities of Kazakhstan and Russia to productive cooperation will contribute to the further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

