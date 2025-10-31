EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes launch of MGIMO University branch campus in Astana

    17:08, 31 October 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Anatoly Torkunov, rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), Friday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.

    The Kazakh President hailed MGIMO’s strong reputation in training highly qualified international relations specialists.

    In this context, President Tokayev welcomed the opening of an MGIMO branch campus at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, where the first 100 students have already begun their studies.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the shared commitment of the academic communities of Kazakhstan and Russia to productive cooperation will contribute to the further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed prospects of cooperation with Queen’s University Belfast President Ian Greer. 

