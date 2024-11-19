Mass protest in New Zealand over Treaty Principles Bill

The protest, called Hīkoi mō te Tiriti, began nine days ago in the far north and covered the length of the North Island, becoming one of New Zealand’s largest demonstrations in decades. It culminated on Tuesday with crowds urging lawmakers to reject the bill.

What is the Treaty Principles Bill?

The bill, introduced by David Seymour of the right-wing ACT Party, aims to redefine the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, an 1840 agreement between British colonizers and Māori chiefs. Seymour claims the bill will ensure the treaty applies to all New Zealanders equally, rather than offering what he calls “special treatment” for Māori.

Critics argue the bill could undermine Māori rights and the treaty’s intent to protect their interests. Opposition to the bill spans political parties and thousands of citizens, both Māori and non-Māori.

Why is the Treaty of Waitangi important?

The Treaty of Waitangi is a foundational document for New Zealand. Signed in 1840, it promises co-governance between Māori and non-Māori. However, differing language in the Māori and English versions has long caused debate.

The treaty’s principles have guided policies addressing Māori disenfranchisement and social inequalities for decades. Many fear the bill could weaken these protections.

The protest

Around 42,000 people gathered, waving flags and signs, with many Māori wearing traditional clothing. The protest, described as a moment of unity or kotahitanga, highlighted the significance of protecting Māori rights.

Last week, Māori lawmakers disrupted Parliament with a “haka”, a ceremonial challenge dance, during debates on the bill. On Tuesday, protesters chanted, “Kill the bill,” as Seymour briefly addressed the crowd.

Hīkoi leader Eru Kapa-Kingi declared “Te Tiriti is forever”, emphasizing the enduring importance of the treaty.

While the bill is unlikely to pass due to widespread opposition, its introduction has reignited debates about Indigenous rights under New Zealand’s most right-wing government in years.