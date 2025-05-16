Masdar raises US$1 billion through green bond issuance

The bond was issued in two equal tranches of US$500 million, with tenors of 5 and 10 years and coupons of 4.875% and 5.375% respectively.

The bond attracted significant oversubscription with a peak orderbook of US$6.6 billion, with strong demand from both regional and international investors, including dedicated green funds.

Spreads over US Treasuries landed at 80bps for the 5-year tranch and 90bps for the 10-year, representing the tightest pricing achieved on Masdar’s issuances to date. Allocation was finalised with a split of 85 percent to international investors and 15 percent to MENA investors.

Masdar is widely recognised as a global leader in sustainable finance, with successive green bonds of US$750 million and US$1 billion in 2023 and 2024, which have been fully allocated to new greenfield projects in developed and developing economies.

The company’s green bond programme is complemented by its other financing activities, which in 2024 included the issuance of US$6 billion of non-recourse financing for the development of more than 11 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity across 12 new projects in nine countries.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, “This third issuance demonstrates the continued and growing confidence the investment community places in Masdar’s financial strength and long-term vision.

The funds raised will be critical in Masdar achieving its portfolio capacity targets and will enable us to support energy transformation across the globe, especially in emerging markets and developing economies, which are often in most urgent need of investment. All proceeds from our bond programme are allocated exclusively to the development of new ‘dark green’ renewable energy projects, giving investors complete confidence as to how their money is being spent.”

Mazin Khan, Chief Financial Officer of Masdar, said, “This latest green bond issuance, aligned with Masdar’s Green Finance Framework, underscores the overwhelming investor confidence in our financial resilience and strategic direction.

As we look to deliver the equitable energy system of tomorrow, Masdar is raising sustainable finance on an industrial scale to support the development of new clean energy projects, both at home and internationally, giving investors the opportunity to play their part in the green financing agenda.”

Masdar updated its Green Finance Framework in March this year, with the eligibility criteria expanded to include green hydrogen and standalone battery storage projects.

Moody’s reaffirmed its Sustainability Quality Score of SQS1 (Excellent), the highest possible rating, for the updated framework in April.

In line with Masdar’s corporate credit ratings, the company’s third bond issuance was rated AA- by Fitch and A1 by Moody’s.

The joint lead managers and bookrunners on the issuance were First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, J.P. Morgan, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Bank of China, DBS Bank, BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole.

