Muzbalaq unveiled as mascot for 2026 Wrestling World Championships in Astana

The Barys Arena in Astana will host the Senior Wrestling World Championships from October 24 to November 1, 2026.

"World champions will be crowned in Greco-Roman, women's, and freestyle wrestling, with 10 weight categories in each," Serik Zharasbayev said.

He noted that hosting a world-level competition in Kazakhstan strengthens the country's sporting potential.

"Hosting such a large sporting event demonstrates our country's sporting potential and our ability to organize international competitions. The decision was made in May, and we were granted the right to host the World Wrestling Championships in Astana," he said.

Preparations are underway across several fronts. The ministry, the Kazakhstan Wrestling Federation, and the Astana Akimat (City Hall) have developed a work plan and established an organizing committee.

Photo source: Central Comunications Service

"A technical delegation of United World Wrestling (UWW) has arrived in Astana and assessed the readiness and capacity of the sports facilities. Large-scale preparations are now in full swing across all fronts," the vice minister said.

According to him, particular emphasis is placed on ensuring that sports venues meet international standards, creating comfortable conditions for athletes and spectators, and achieving full readiness.

The official mascot of the championships is Muzbalaq. In the Kazakh worldview, the eagle symbolizes freedom, height, strength, vigilance, and courage – qualities that resonate with the spirit of wrestling: strength of will, perseverance, and the drive to win.

It is worth noting that Astana will host the Senior Wrestling World Championships for the first time in seven years. The capital of Kazakhstan previously hosted the world championships in 2019.

Earlier, as Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan's wrestlers topped the team standings at the Grand Prix of Germany tournament in Dortmund, winning 15 medals, including six golds.