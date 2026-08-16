Kazakh wrestlers dominate Grand Prix of Germany with 6 golds

Kazakhstan claimed 6 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals at the international Greco-Roman wrestling tournament.

Gold medals were captured by Arsen Zhuma (55 kg), Aibek Aitbekov (60 kg), Aidos Sultangali (63 kg), Bagdat Sabaz (67 kg), Yusuf Ashrapov (72 kg), and Merey Maulitkanov (77 kg).

Silver medals went to Daulet Ashirkhanov (63 kg), Almatbek Amanbek (72 kg), Ibragim Magomadov (82 kg), and Jokhar Uzarov (130 kg).

Bronze medals were won by Amangali Bekbolatov (60 kg), Galym Kabdunassarov (63 kg), Madi Danelov (72 kg), Omar Satayev (82 kg), and Dias Kalen (87 kg).

Kazakhstan finished first in the overall team standings of the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstani wrestlers won three medals at an international tournament in Türkiye.