Kazakh wrestlers dominate Grand Prix of Germany with 6 golds
Kazakhstan's wrestlers topped the team standings at the Grand Prix of Germany tournament in Dortmund, winning 15 medals, including six golds, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan claimed 6 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals at the international Greco-Roman wrestling tournament.
Gold medals were captured by Arsen Zhuma (55 kg), Aibek Aitbekov (60 kg), Aidos Sultangali (63 kg), Bagdat Sabaz (67 kg), Yusuf Ashrapov (72 kg), and Merey Maulitkanov (77 kg).
Silver medals went to Daulet Ashirkhanov (63 kg), Almatbek Amanbek (72 kg), Ibragim Magomadov (82 kg), and Jokhar Uzarov (130 kg).
Bronze medals were won by Amangali Bekbolatov (60 kg), Galym Kabdunassarov (63 kg), Madi Danelov (72 kg), Omar Satayev (82 kg), and Dias Kalen (87 kg).
Kazakhstan finished first in the overall team standings of the tournament.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstani wrestlers won three medals at an international tournament in Türkiye.