He said over the past nine months, capital investments in food production grew 2.1 times, reaching 373 billion tenge.

The minister highlighted six large-scale projects with aggregate refining throughput up to 5.8 million tons of grain raw material a year will be put into service by 2029.

Of which Kazkrakhmal plant has been already commissioned this year in Turkistan region, and Fufeng Group project in Zhambyl region. The first plant produces converted starch and glucose-fructose corn syrup, while the second manufactures a wider product range including starch, amino acids, feedstuffs, corn protein and maize germ.

Two more projects will be launched in Akmola region, one in Kostanay and another one in Astana until 2029.

The minister noted the development of projects will help increase production of high-value-added products, ensure steady demand for home-grown grain, and expand trade opportunities and create demand for storage, drying and grain handling.

He also announced investment in fixed capital in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex reached KZT 1.4 trillion in the first nine months of the year, a 1.4-fold increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Currently, 13 investment agreements have been signed with domestic and foreign investors, with a total value of KZT 2.4 trillion. Investors include Fufeng Group, Mars, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, Tiryaki Holding, Shin-Line, and others.

The agreements provide for the construction of food-processing facilities, the development of deep agricultural processing projects, and the establishment of greenhouse complexes.

Earlier, the minister said food production in Kazakhstan increased by 13% in the first ten months of 2026, reaching 3.6 trillion tenge.