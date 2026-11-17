According to the minister, the country’s agricultural sector continues to demonstrate positive growth. Total agricultural output reached 8.9 trillion tenge over the reporting period, up 5.2% compared to the same period last year.

Crop production increased by 6.4%, while livestock production grew by 3.2%, Saparov said.

Kazakhstan currently has around 270,000 agricultural producers. Approximately 25,000 entities receive state support through subsidies, with small and medium-sized farms accounting for around 90% of beneficiaries.

The minister also highlighted the expansion of preferential lending for farmers. In 2025, the sector received 1 trillion tenge in preferential loans, supported by 153 billion tenge in budget funding. This year, the volume of preferential lending has increased to 1.2 trillion tenge.

Six lending channels are now available to expand access to financing. A loan guarantee mechanism has also been introduced for farms that lack sufficient collateral.

Meanwhile, the use of fertilizers in agriculture continues to increase. Farmers applied 2.1 million ton of fertilizers in the first ten months of 2026, up 400,000 tons compared to the same period last year.

Domestic fertilizer production also recorded growth, reaching 936,000 tons, a 4% increase year on year. Saparov noted that rising demand from farmers was encouraging the development of domestic production and higher output.

Several food production sectors also reported significant growth. Vegetable oil production increased by 24.1% to 938,000 tons, flour production rose by 10.8% to 3.2 million tons, while confectionery output grew by 7.1% to 210,000 tons.

Exports of processed agricultural products also continued to expand. Between January and August 2026, they rose by 35.1% to reach $3.04 billion.

Compared with the same period in 2023, exports of vegetable oil increased by around 40% to 705,000 tons, flour exports grew by 30% to 1.38 million tons, and confectionery exports rose by 17% to 51,100 tons, the minister added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s industrial output rose 9.3%.