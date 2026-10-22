Marriage rates reduce in Uzbekistan, statistics committee

According to Uzbekistan’s national statistics committee, 305,200 marriages were recorded in 2021, 296,700 in 2022, 283,800 in 2023, 271,800 in 2024 and 267,100 in 2025.

92,300 marriages were registered in the first six months of 2026.

The most marriages were concluded in 2018 with 311,400, while the least were seen in 2000 with 168,900.

The study by the Scientific Research Institute for Family and Gender determined the key factors that contribute to declining marriage rates in Uzbekistan. Among the factors are demographic changes, women’s striving to receive education and build a career, economic difficulties, a rise in divorces, labor migration and changes in social attitudes.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan prepares a new draft law on marriage and family.