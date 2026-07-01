Kazakhstan prepares new draft law on marriage and family

The Minister said the new Constitution defines marriage as a voluntary and equal union between a man and a woman.

In line with this, the Ministry is working to improve the legal framework for family relations.

To this end, a special interdepartmental working group involving representatives of government bodies, academic and expert communities, members of the National Commission, and NGOs has been set up. The group is currently drafting the new law.

The Minister noted amendments are also being prepared for two presidential decrees concerning state symbols, heraldry, and state awards, as well as five government resolutions.

The Ministry has already adopted three departmental orders and is working on changes to 101 additional orders to ensure the full implementation of the new constitutional model.

To note, Kazakhstan's new Constitution entered into force today, July 1.