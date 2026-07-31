Markakol – Pearl of the East festival showcases unique nature and culture

Akim (Governor) of the East Kazakhstan region, Nurymbet Saktaganov, attended the opening ceremony. He said the festival aims to boost tourism, promote Markakol's unique nature, historical and cultural heritage, and national traditions.

Photo source: gov.kz

The governor noted that upon a presidential decision, the region is now seeing active infrastructure development, new social facilities, road repairs, and projects aimed at improving the quality of life.

Photo source: gov.kz

Saktaganov emphasized that special attention is being paid to developing the district's tourism and economic potential, attracting investment, supporting entrepreneurship, and creating jobs.

Photo source: gov.kz

One promising project he highlighted is the creation of the cross-border tourist route Kanas–Markakol between Kazakhstan and China. The initiative is currently in the works and expected to attract some of the tourists who visit China's Lake Kanas every year, enhancing Markakol's investment appeal.

Photo source: gov.kz

Another significant event this year is the 50th anniversary of the Markakol State Nature Reserve. Nurymbet Saktaganov thanked the reserve staff for their contribution to preserving the ecosystem of the Southern Altai and the natural complex of Lake Markakol.

Photo source: gov.kz

The festival included an exhibition, an awards ceremony for reserve staff, a poetry festival, aitys (traditional improvised singing contest), and an academic conference. The celebration will conclude with a concert given by well-known Kazakh artists.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the gala concert of the international festival "Altai – Golden Cradle of the Turkic World" took place in the Katon-Karagay district of the East Kazakhstan region.