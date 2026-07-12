10 countries, one stage: Altai festival gala celebrates Turkic heritage

The event began with a grand prologue dedicated to Altai as the cradle of Turkic civilization. The hosts reminded the audience that this region is considered the birthplace of shared history, language, culture, and spiritual traditions of many peoples. Greetings were delivered in Kazakh, Russian, and English, underscoring the festival's international status.

Akim (Governor) of the East Kazakhstan region, Nurymbet Saktaganov, addressed the participants and guests.



"On behalf of the residents of eastern Kazakhstan, I am sincerely pleased to welcome you to the land of the Great Altai — a place rightfully regarded as one of the spiritual and historical centers of the Turkic world. Here lie the origins of the shared history of peoples united by a common cultural heritage, shared values, and centuries-old traditions. For millennia, Altai has been a space where civilizations met, a crossroads of great routes and a source of spiritual strength. Today, the Great Altai once again fulfills its high historical mission — uniting friends and like-minded people. We are truly glad to welcome guests from our brotherly nations," the governor said.

Photo source: East Kazakhstan Regional Akimat

Nurymbet Saktaganov also recalled President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's words that preserving the common historical and cultural heritage of Turkic states is a shared responsibility to future generations.

According to Saghtaganov, the new Constitution enshrines values that unite society, including patriotism, historical continuity, respect for cultural heritage, and responsibility to future generations. He noted that the festival has become a notable international event over the years, uniting people from different countries through art, music, and spiritual heritage.

After the official part, the stage was taken over by music. The Kazakh band Sarmat opened the concert with the song Kara Zhorga, setting a festive rhythm and reminding the audience of the ancient traditions of the Great Steppe.

Next, the ethno-project Hazina from the Republic of Bashkortostan took the stage. The musicians presented a modern interpretation of Bashkir folklore, combining traditional instruments with contemporary sound.

Mongolia was represented by Subedei Samdyn, a vocalist of the band Agula and producer of the group OT. His performance was dedicated to traditional Mongolian music. The performance showcased nomadic culture and the centuries-old traditions of the Great Steppe.

A special atmosphere was created by Honored Artist of the Republic of Tuva Aizana, who performed famous Tuvan throat singing, allowing the audience to hear the unique art where the human voice merges with the sounds of nature.

Azerbaijan was represented by singer Efendi, a laureate of international competitions, who has competed in the Eurovision Song Contest twice. Her vibrant performance was one of the most anticipated highlights of the international event.

From Karakalpakstan came popular singer Alisher Bayniyazov, who sang Magan Unagan, which, according to the hosts, has garnered over 300 million views in just six months and become one of the year's biggest musical hits.

For the first time on the Altai stage, the renowned Hungarian band NOX performed. The group, which represented Hungary at Eurovision in 2005, performed compositions fusing traditional Hungarian folk music with modern arrangements.

The performance of Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Sevarahon Tulanova gave the audience a taste of Uzbekistan's rich musical heritage and was one of the evening's most vibrant acts.

Kyrgyzstan was represented by popular singer JAX, whom the hosts described as an artist actively promoting his country's cultural heritage among young people. The audience gave his energetic performance an especially warm reception.

A special place in the program was the performance of the Kazakh band Alatau Serileri with the song Turkiler Urany. The composition became a musical symbol of the unity of brotherly peoples and emphasized the festival's central idea — shared historical roots, language, culture, and spiritual kinship of the Turkic world.

Next, a special guest from Türkiye, Murat Yaprak, took the stage. He presented contemporary Turkish music where national motifs blend with modern sound.

After a series of international performances, the organizers prepared an interactive program for the audience. Then came the moment awaited by around 50,000 festival guests — following vibrant performances by foreign artists, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen appeared on stage. The hosts called him a global ambassador of music and a source of pride for Kazakh art, emphasizing that he is introducing millions of people worldwide to Kazakhstan's culture.

Photo source: East Kazakhstan Regional Akimat

Entering the stage, Dimash was greeted with thunderous applause. Thousands of spectators sang along, recorded the performance on their phones, and did not hide their emotions. His concert became the culmination of the entire international festival, uniting guests of different ages and nationalities.

The Kazakh singer's performance brought the evening to a symbolic close, with the unity of the Turkic world through music and culture as its central theme. Notably, Dimash delivered the show's spectacular finale, capping a grand program that featured artists from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Mongolia, Bashkortostan, Tuva, and Karakalpakstan.

Photo source: East Kazakhstan Regional Akimat

A storm of applause accompanied the artist's final songs as the festival drew to a close. "Altai – Golden Cradle of the Turkic World" has once again proven itself as one of the most significant international cultural events in eastern Kazakhstan. For nearly 50,000 spectators, Dimash's performance was the moment worth traveling hundreds of kilometers to Katon-Karagay — sometimes one voice truly can unite a vast international audience.

Katon-Karagay, for several days, became a crossroads for musicians, poets, athletes, and international guests, bound together by common roots, artistic expression, and a shared spiritual heritage.

For a closer look at Dimash Qudaibergen's headline performance at the gala concert, you can read the full report here.