According to an official warning issued by UKMTO⁠, the incident occurred 64 nautical miles (119 kilometers) southwest of Balhaf, Yemen.

The ship’s captain reported that armed individuals had boarded the vessel at 6:30 a.m. GMT and subsequently taken control of it.

“The unauthorised persons are in command of the vessel. Authorities have been informed,” UKMTO said in a statement on X, as reported by Anadolu Agency⁠.

UKMTO WARNING 225-26 Click here to view the full product⤵️ https://t.co/hef6S847ie #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/uvpKK5Zh6W — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 28, 2026

The maritime agency urged vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.

The identity of the attackers, the name of the vessel and the condition of its crew were not immediately disclosed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported⁠ that a multinational maritime defense coalition had begun operations to protect shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.