Marine Le Pen launches 2027 presidential campaign despite embezzlement conviction

Le Pen made the announced despite the fact that she faces legal battles over an embezzlement conviction that requires her to wear an electronic tag for a year.

“The campaign begins tonight,” Le Pen declared in a primetime television interview, signaling her determination to remain at the forefront of French politics despite mounting judicial pressure.

Oui, je suis candidate à l'élection présidentielle.



Avec Jordan Bardella, nous allons démarrer cette campagne présidentielle et c'est ensemble que nous irons convaincre les Français que nous sommes les seuls à pouvoir prendre de bonnes décisions pour changer leur avenir. pic.twitter.com/kvXgFUFd8t — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) July 7, 2026

Le Pen, head of the National Rally (RN), confirmed she will pursue every legal avenue to clear her name, including an appeal to France’s highest civil court. The appeal suspends the order to wear the electronic tag until the court delivers its verdict, expected in early 2027.

The decision marks a dramatic turn in French politics, ending speculation that Le Pen might step aside in favor of her protégé, party president Jordan Bardella, 30. Bardella has yet to comment on her announcement.

Earlier the same day, a Paris court found Le Pen guilty of misusing €2.8 million in EU funds through a fake jobs scheme. While the ruling requires her to wear the tag, the court also confirmed she remains eligible to stand for the presidency.