Maria Mudryak returns to Violetta after 10 years in La Traviata at Astana Opera

Renowned soprano Maria Mudryak will take on the title role, joined by acclaimed Spanish tenor Joel Prieto, making his debut as the passionate Alfredo Germont. The distinguished Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev will portray the noble Giorgio Germont, under the baton of Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva.

This performance holds special significance for Maria Mudryak, as it marks the tenth anniversary of her first portrayal of Violetta Valéry at the Astana Opera. Reflecting on the role, she notes that Violetta’s journey has evolved alongside her own artistic path, making this evening a deeply meaningful milestone.

“Naturally, my Violetta continues to evolve as I do. In the ten years since my debut in 2016, I have performed the role 73 times – not counting open dress rehearsals – in many of the world’s leading opera houses, across various continents and in a wide range of directorial interpretations,” Mudryak shares.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

For the past two years, Maria Mudryak has stepped away from the role due to an unforeseen health‑related hiatus. Yet the soprano views this pause as a source of creative renewal.

“Perhaps this pause gave me the opportunity to view the role through a new lens – to inhabit it today with a different life experience and a deeper understanding,” Mudryak explains.

Her long‑awaited return to Violetta might have come sooner under more symbolic circumstances, but destiny intervened, testing her resilience and deepening the significance of this moment.

“I had dreamed of returning to the part with a wealth of new roles behind me, and I wanted to do so symbolically: on my birthday, in my home country. However, I recently had to ‘jump in’ at the last minute for a production in Bologna, performing three La Traviatas without any rehearsals. It was a true test of my endurance – the ice has been broken, as they say. Now, back in my native Kazakhstan, there is only joy and no more worries.”

The evening will be further elevated by the onstage reunion with Joel Prieto. For Kazakh audiences, the Spanish tenor’s name is synonymous with artistry of the highest caliber. His distinguished career includes appearances at the Royal Opera House in London, Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Opéra National de Paris, and the Salzburger Festspiele.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

Prieto has collaborated with world‑renowned conductors such as Zubin Mehta, Yannick Nézet‑Séguin, and Daniele Gatti, establishing himself as one of the most sought‑after lyric tenors of his generation. This performance marks his highly anticipated debut in Kazakhstan, promising an unforgettable addition to the evening’s program.

“I am very excited and happy to finally visit Kazakhstan and to sing here, especially alongside my dear friend Maria Mudryak. This will be my debut as Alfredo, a wonderful role that emotionally traces the vibrance and passion of young love, moving through jealousy and rage, and ultimately arriving at profound desperation and loss. Vocally, the role is romantic, ardent, and at times explosive. It is highly expressive and often sits in a challenging tessitura, requiring consistent control through the passaggio. I feel especially connected to the Act III scene when the heroes are reunited. There is an almost blind optimism in “Parigi, o cara,” followed so quickly by the realization that they don’t have enough time together. It breaks my heart and makes me reflect on how short life is, and how important it is to truly cherish our time with the people we love – because everything can change in an instant,” noted Joel Prieto.

Maria Mudryak also shared some warm memories of their previous collaboration.

“Joel and I first worked together in a production of Die Lustige Witwe in Beijing. He is an incredibly professional and talented artist, as well as a wonderful stage partner,” the singer says. “During that production, we spent a great deal of time developing our characters and discussing the staging. It is so important to me when a colleague approaches the work and the drama with such seriousness and enthusiasm. That level of commitment is always palpable from the stage, as true creative engagement always resonates with the audience," says she.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

When reflecting on her repertoire, Maria Mudryak speaks candidly about the place of Verdi within it, expressing deep admiration for the composer and the enduring significance of his works in her artistic journey.

“Giuseppe Verdi is my favourite operatic composer. He has the power to create an entire world from just a few notes. To me, Verdi is not merely a composer; he is a master dramatist. At this stage in my life, his style is the one I feel most connected to," Mudryak notes.

When asked about the great predecessors who have sung the role, the singer emphasises that personal sincerity is what matters most to her.

“I listen to many different interpretations, which provides the creative spark to develop something of my own. My Violetta is, above all, a personal immersion in the story – an attempt to tell it onstage in my own way, with my own voice and soul; honestly, sincerely, and true to my own nature," says she.

In fact, the performance takes on even greater significance given the date. For Maria Mudryak, it has become a long-standing tradition to celebrate her birthday on stage in Kazakhstan.

“A birthday marks the transition to a new chapter in one’s life, and for me, it is vital to be on home soil at that moment, surrounded by my family and a public that is dear to my heart. It is a unique and special feeling. I want to share my joy with them and express my gratitude for life itself.”

Joining Maria Mudryak and Joel Prieto on stage this evening will be the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, alongside principal soloists and the ensemble. The renowned baritone Talgat Mussabayev, performing the role of Giorgio Germont, will further enrich this dramatically charged musical tapestry.

Earlier, it was reported that a ceremonial opening of the Kazakhstan–China Year of Culture was held in Beijing at the China National Opera House, bringing together leading artists from both countries.