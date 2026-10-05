Kazakhstan's Lukyanova claims bronze in Egypt table tennis tournament

The competition brought together athletes from 20 countries. In the U17 category, the 14-year-old Kazakh player advanced to the semifinals after defeating Senegal’s Marieme Diallo 3-0, Egypt’s Farida Omar 3-2, Darin Abdelsalam 3-0, as well as Russia’s Yesenia Shirokova 3-2.

Lukyanova was beaten 3-1 by Algeria’s Tania Morice in the semifinal, securing the bronze medal and ending her campaign at the tournament.

The WTT Youth Contender Cairo 2026 will run through October 5. Athletes are competing for medals across five age categories: U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19.

Kazakhstan is represented at the tournament by Maria Lukyanova, Oleg Yakovlev, Osman Makhmetsultan, and Zlata Stadnik.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on September 18, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Petra Sörling, President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in Akorda. The President noted the growing interest of Kazakh youth in table tennis, with more than 260,000 people regularly engaged in the sport.