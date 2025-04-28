Marat Sultangaziyev reports to President on Almaty region's socio-economic development in Q1 2025

The governor reported on a growth in the key sectors of economy.

According to him, in the reporting period, the region’s industrial output made 507.9 billion tenge, and agricultural output made 97.4 billion tenge. The number of small and medium businesses reached 146,200 having increased by 7.7%.

Since the beginning of the year, the region has launched 12 new industrial projects, such as the expansion of Galanz bottlers production site, construction of Bartogay Hydropower Plant 28, a series of small HPPs on the Sharyn river. In general, the region is currently implementing 122 projects worth 2.4 trillion tenge, which will let generate 36,776 jobs.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also reported about development of Konayev and Alatau cities.

The city of Konayev is presently introducing Smart Qonaev unified urban management system and is reconstructing roads and engineering networks.

The specification of Alatau city’s general layout and design of engineering-transport infrastructure has been launched.

Sultangaziyev then reported on the construction of 17 schools under the Comfortable School national project. To tackle the three-shift schooling problem, regional authorities plan to build 19 schools based on public-private partnership, as well as to overhaul 91 educational facilities in 2025-2027.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of quality and timely implementation of the plans on the development of Konayev city, new Alatau city and the entire Almaty agglomeration. The President set a task to enhance the potential of local industrial zones and Alatau SEZ, as well as to build utilities and roads in the settlements.

