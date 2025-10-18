Marat Baikamurov wins Qazaqstan Barysy 2025 tournament title
Marat Baikamurov, who represented the Asker Barysy team, won the title of the 2025 Qazaqstan Barysy wrestling tournament defeating the winner of the 2024 tournament Yerasyl Kazhybayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Nurdaulet Zharylgapov from Mangistau region, the champion of the World Nomad Games, secured bronze.
As written before, the 14th edition of the prestigious national Qazaq kuresi wrestling tournament, Qazaqstan Barysy 2025, officially began today at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in Astana. The event celebrates the forthcoming Republic Day.
43 wrestlers from all regions and major cities of Kazakhstan are competing for the title in the weight categories ranging from 91 to 167 kg.
This year, the total prize fund is 27 million tenge.