2025 National Qazaq Kuresi tournament kicks off in Astana

43 wrestlers from all over Kazakhstan are competing for the title in the weight categories ranging from 91 to 167 kg.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Yerasyl Kazhybayev, the 2024 champion, and two top athletes from the Asker Barysy military wrestling competition are also expected to vie for top honors.

The winner will earn the honorary Qazaqstan Barysy 2025 title, a golden belt and a golden taytuyak (a trophy symbolizing national pride).

Photo credit: Kazinform

This year, the total prize fund stands at 27 million tenge.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Besides, each match winner will earn 100,000 tenge, and the coaches of the winners and medalists will also receive cash rewards.

Photo credit: Kazinform

To note, Kazakhstan to host the Women’s Asian Ice Hockey Championship.