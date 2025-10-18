2025 National Qazaq Kuresi tournament kicks off in Astana
The 14th edition of the prestigious national Qazaq kuresi wrestling tournament, Qazaqstan Barysy 2025, officially began today at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in Astana. The event celebrates the forthcoming Republic Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.
43 wrestlers from all over Kazakhstan are competing for the title in the weight categories ranging from 91 to 167 kg.
Yerasyl Kazhybayev, the 2024 champion, and two top athletes from the Asker Barysy military wrestling competition are also expected to vie for top honors.
The winner will earn the honorary Qazaqstan Barysy 2025 title, a golden belt and a golden taytuyak (a trophy symbolizing national pride).
This year, the total prize fund stands at 27 million tenge.
Besides, each match winner will earn 100,000 tenge, and the coaches of the winners and medalists will also receive cash rewards.
