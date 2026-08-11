Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’: Most famous ball could fetch $10 million

According to Heritage Auctions, the quarterfinal at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca saw Maradona punch the ball past England’s goalkeeper, helping Argentina secure a 2-1 victory. Afterward, he famously described the goal as “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”. Argentina went on to win the tournament.

New York, you’re next.



We’re bringing all the highlights from our Platinum Auction to our New York gallery for a special preview starting this Wednesday. Come see all the history



📍 Heritage Auctions New York | 445 Park Avenue

🗓️ August 12–15, 2026

⏰ 10:00 AM–5:00 PM ET pic.twitter.com/HByeGb2tBa — Heritage Auctions Sports (@Heritage_Sport) August 10, 2026

Heritage Auctions in Texas will offer the ‘easily most historic ball in soccer’ from August 21-23, starting at $2.5 million.

Maradona’s jersey from that match already holds the record for the most expensive soccer shirt, selling for $9.3 million.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pele’s World Cup jersey had been sold for $4.9 million at the U.S. auction.