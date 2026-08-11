Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’: Most famous ball could fetch $10 million
The soccer ball used by Diego Maradona to score his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is expected to fetch up to $10 million at a U.S. auction this month, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Heritage Auctions, the quarterfinal at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca saw Maradona punch the ball past England’s goalkeeper, helping Argentina secure a 2-1 victory. Afterward, he famously described the goal as “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”. Argentina went on to win the tournament.
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Heritage Auctions in Texas will offer the ‘easily most historic ball in soccer’ from August 21-23, starting at $2.5 million.
Maradona’s jersey from that match already holds the record for the most expensive soccer shirt, selling for $9.3 million.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pele’s World Cup jersey had been sold for $4.9 million at the U.S. auction.