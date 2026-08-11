EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’: Most famous ball could fetch $10 million

    17:20, 11 August 2026

    The soccer ball used by Diego Maradona to score his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is expected to fetch up to $10 million at a U.S. auction this month, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Maradona, Hand of God, football, ball, auction
    Photo credit: Heritage Auctions Sports

    According to Heritage Auctions, the quarterfinal at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca saw Maradona punch the ball past England’s goalkeeper, helping Argentina secure a 2-1 victory. Afterward, he famously described the goal as “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”. Argentina went on to win the tournament.

    Heritage Auctions in Texas will offer the ‘easily most historic ball in soccer’ from August 21-23, starting at $2.5 million.

    Maradona’s jersey from that match already holds the record for the most expensive soccer shirt, selling for $9.3 million.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pele’s World Cup jersey had been sold for $4.9 million at the U.S. auction.

    Football Argentina UK Sport Auction World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All