Manufacturing accounts for 40% of fixed investment in Kazakhstan

Compared to the previous year, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) increased in the country’s 15 regions, with Karaganda (63.9%), Zhetysu (47.4%), Turkistan (43.7%) and Almaty regions (35.9%) leading the way.

Investment in construction works and major repairs of buildings and facilities amounted to 67.2%, while spending on machinery, equipment, vehicles and their repairs – 28.7% and the share of other expenditures in the gross fixed capital formation stood at 4.1%. GFCF by large- and medium-sized enterprises grew to 45%, reads the data.

Kazakhstan’s gross fixed capital formation reached 19.461 billion tenge last year, with small-sized enterprises accessing finance worth over 10.6bln tenge, medium-sized enterprises 2.1bln tenge and large-scale enterprises – 6.6bln tenge.

Enterprises’ own capital was the key contributor to GFCF, amounting to 12.239 billion tenge or 62.9%, in 2024.

The public sector’s share in total gross fixed capital formation stood at 21.6%, rising 40.4% compared to 2023. The share of funding from the banking sector of real sector in GFCF amounts to 4% and other financing – 11.5%, said the Bureau.

The data shows manufacturing accounted for the majority of fixed investment in 2024 – 40%, including mining and quarrying – 18,7% and processing – 10.7%, real estate transactions – 18.8%, transport and warehousing – 18.6% and education – 5.9%.

As reported previously, the annual inflation rate rose to 11.8% in June 2025, compared to 11.3% in May.