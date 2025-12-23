Mangystau region to attract over 10 trillion tenge of investments next year

In 2026 – 2032, the region plans to implement 55 projects amounting to more than 10 trillion tenge.

According to the governor, processing industry, tourism, logistics and fishery are the priority areas of the region’s economy.

Work is underway to attract scientific and research institutions to develop these sectors, he said.

“The term of operation of the Aktau Sea Port special economic zone has been extended until 2053, with its territory additionally expanded by 7,900 hectares and 23 new types of services introduced. In addition, the Caspian Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation has been transformed into a full-fledged development institution, with a new organizational structure approved,” said Kilybayev at the briefing.

On top of that, the implementation of eight joint projects worth 22.1 billion tenge has been launched, he noted.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Japan’s decision to join the development of Aktau Port. He said it at the First Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Summit in Tokyo.