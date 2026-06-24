Mangystau region secures major shipbuilding investment deal in Brussels

The total investment in the project is estimated at around 100 million euros.

The initiative is aimed at the establishment of a modern ship-building production facility in the Caspian region, development of domestic production capacities and strengthening maritime transport infrastructure.

The sides plan to introduce modern technologies, create a new production site for the construction of vessels and generate jobs.

The project is called to enhance the region’s industrial capacity, expand its transport and logistics potential and strengthen cooperation among Caspian states.

Damen Shipyards Group is one the world’s leading companies in ship-building and maritime infrastructure development.

Earlier, it was reported that several documents had been signed following the talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.