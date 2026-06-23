Kazakhstan, EU sign several documents

In the presence of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, a ceremony was held to sign a number of documents:

1. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union "On certain aspects of air transport."

2. Ceremonial signing of an order for up to 50 aircraft between JSC Air Astana and Airbus.

3. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the introduction of intelligent transport systems and the allocation of a grant for the implementation of E-Zholdary digital platform.

4. Memorandum between the European Investment Bank and JSC NC KazAvtoZhol on financing projects of JSC NC KazAvtoZhol for road restoration in regions of Kazakhstan that are part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

5. Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the development of a feasibility study for the creation of a Center of Excellence in the field of minerals and metals.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported that following the talks in Brussels, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, European Council President António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen adopted a joint statement.