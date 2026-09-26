Mangystau bids farewell to servicemen who died in Caspian Sea tragedy

Governor Nurdaulet Kilybai, Defense Minister Dauren Kossanov, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai KazhyTaganuly, Qurultay deputies, Khalyk Kenesi members, as well as prominent public figures and fellow servicemen attended the ceremony.

In line with the President's directive, the families of the servicemen are receiving comprehensive assistance, including state social payments, financial support, and full assistance in arranging funeral and memorial events.

The tragedy occurred on September 24 while servicemen were carrying out a combat training mission off the coast of the Caspian Sea.

Read more about the tragedy in a Qazinform News Agency review.