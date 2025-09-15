Mangistau region's Governor meets Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

The visit took place at the invitation of Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

Photo credit: Mangistau region's administration

The sides discussed the issues of attracting investment in tourism, transport and logistics, deep oil refining and other promising areas. The parties agreed on cooperation in the above-mentioned sectors.At the invitation of the Governor of Mangistau region, Nurdaulet Kilybay, Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan plans to visit Mangistau region in the near future.

In his Address to the Nation "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation", Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entrusted regional akims with stepping up efforts to attract investment to the regions. The administration of Mangistau region has already taken the first steps to implement these instructions.

