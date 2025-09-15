EN
    Mangistau region's Governor meets Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

    18:56, 15 September 2025

    A delegation of Mangistau region led by Governor Nurdaulet Kilybay has visited the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Mangistau region's administration

    The visit took place at the invitation of Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

    Photo credit: Mangistau region's administration

    The sides discussed the issues of attracting investment in tourism, transport and logistics, deep oil refining and other promising areas. The parties agreed on cooperation in the above-mentioned sectors.At the invitation of the Governor of Mangistau region, Nurdaulet Kilybay, Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan plans to visit Mangistau region in the near future.

    In his Address to the Nation "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation", Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entrusted regional akims with stepping up efforts to attract investment to the regions. The administration of Mangistau region has already taken the first steps to implement these instructions.

    Earlier, Samruk-Energy JSC and Masdar discussed key aspects of launching the construction of a large-scale 1 GW wind power plant in Zhambyl region.

    State-of-the-Nation Address 2025 Mangistau region Kazakhstan and the UAE Regions Kazakhstan Investments
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
