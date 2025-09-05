Samruk-Energy, Masdar Group discuss WPP construction in Zhambyl region

The sides also discussed the timeline for the start of construction works, according to the press service of Samruk-Energy.

The parties also negotiated the preparations for signing the EPC contract, which is essential for the timely transition to the practical phase of project implementation.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the successful progress of the project driven by effective teamwork, and identified priorities for further cooperation.

The participants reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the project’s timely implementation, stressing its importance for the sustainable development of the region and the country as a whole.

In January 2025, during a working trip to Abu Dhabi, Kazakh President Tokayev met Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar. They discussed the largescale project on construction of a 1GW wind power plant in Zhambyl region, mentioning that all necessary agreements had been signed. The parties also exchanged views on further expansion of Masdar’s presence in Kazakhstan and implementation of new important projects in renewable energy sources and digitalization.