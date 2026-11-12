The additional examination was originally introduced as a safeguard to prevent a body from being cremated in cases of suspected or violent death. In practice, however, it appears to add little value, while local authorities complain about the administrative burden and costs.

For every death, a doctor must issue a certificate confirming the death. This must also state the cause of death. If cremation is then chosen — as it is in eight out of ten cases — the civil registrar who receives the cremation application appoints a second doctor to establish the cause of death again. This is intended to ensure that the death was not suspicious.

In practice, this system appears to offer little added value. A study of twenty Flemish cities and municipalities found that, among 7,069 cremation cases examined without prior involvement by the public prosecutor's office, the second examining doctor raised no objections in any of them.

According to minister Crevits, abolishing the requirement does not mean that suspicious deaths can be cremated without checks. If the first doctor determines that the cause of death is "suspicious, violent and undetermined", the competent judicial authorities must conduct further investigations.

In addition to its limited added value, local authorities have also raised concerns about the procedure's administrative burden and costs. Local authorities have to foot the bill. "By abolishing the mandatory second examination before cremation, we are making the procedure more efficient, reducing the administrative and financial burden on local authorities, and ensuring that bereaved families can arrange the funeral without unnecessary delay," says Crevits.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had officially banned cremation under new funeral law.