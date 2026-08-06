Kyrgyzstan officially bans cremation under new funeral law

The legislation, adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on June 25, 2026, aims to strengthen the legal framework for burial and funeral services by clearly distinguishing ritual practices from sanitary and technical procedures related to the handling of biological materials.

Under the new law, all provisions permitting cremation, or the burning of human remains, have been removed. It also eliminates regulations allowing the burial or reburial of urns containing cremated ashes.

In addition, the law prohibits the use of crematoriums for the incineration of deceased human bodies, as well as aborted or stillborn human fetuses. The only exception allows for the sanitary thermal destruction of human organs and tissues resulting from medical procedures.

The legislation is set to take effect ten days after its official publication.

Earlier, it was reported that the cremation rate in South Korea continues to be on a steady rise, prompting concerns over potential shortages of cremation facilities, especially in densely populated major cities.