Manchester hosts reception marking Kazakhstan Republic Day

The event was hosted by Abid Latif Chohan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Greater Manchester.

The reception highlighted elements of Kazakh culture: guests were welcomed by traditional Kazakh music, and the venue featured a small display of national souvenirs alongside modern materials showcasing Kazakhstan’s tourism and investment potential.

The reception was attended by British MPs Afzal Khan - member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Central Asia, Andrew Gwynne and Deputy Lord Mayor of Manchester Shaukat Ali.

The diplomatic corps was represented by consuls general from leading countries: Nicoleta Teodorovici, President of the Manchester Consular Association, Consul General of Romania, Alejandro Polanco Mata, Consul General of Spain, Consul General of Pakistan Imtiaz Gondal and Dr. Wael Al-Robaaye, Consul General of Iraq.

Delivering welcoming remarks, Aidar Mardenov, Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom, underscored the importance of strengthening Kazakhstan–UK cooperation at the regional level. He highlighted the significant potential for expanding trade and investment ties between Kazakhstan and the Greater Manchester area.

Speaking at the reception, MP Afzal Khan noted: “Kazakhstan, with its stable economy, strategic geographical position and favourable investment climate, offers extensive opportunities for Manchester’s business community. We are keen to further deepen cooperation between our regions.”

Guests expressed sincere appreciation to Honorary Consul Abid Latif Chohan for his active efforts to promote Kazakhstan’s interests and strengthen Kazakh–British ties across Greater Manchester.

The reception demonstrated the growing interest of British political and business circles in expanding partnerships with the Republic of Kazakhstan. Participants emphasised the strong prospects for cooperation in trade, investment, education and culture. Events of this kind continue to enhance engagement and contribute to the further deepening of the multifaceted relationship between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.

As previously stated, Kazakhstan, EU to review 10 years of enhanced partnership at Brussels meeting.