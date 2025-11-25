Kazakhstan, EU to review 10 years of enhanced partnership at Brussels meeting

"During the meeting, the parties are expected to conduct the traditional comprehensive review of Kazakhstan’s multifaceted interaction with the EU and discuss the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, signed 10 years ago, Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA," said at a briefing.

Special attention will be given to key areas of bilateral cooperation: energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, visa facilitation, as well as the extraction and use of critical raw materials.

As part of the meeting, the sides will exchange views on current issues of bilateral cooperation and will discuss specific practical steps for the implementation of joint projects in the abovementioned areas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev is set to pay an official visit to Switzerland December 2.