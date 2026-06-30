Manchester City appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager

According to a club press release, the Italian has signed a three-year contract, keeping him at the club through the summer of 2029 and marking his third spell at Manchester City.

Maresca said he knew Manchester City very well and considered the chance to manage the team a brilliant opportunity.

"This will be my third spell here. I know this Club, I know the demands and I know the expectations. I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City," he added.

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said Maresca's personality, passion and intelligence are aligned with the club's ambitions.

"Enzo inherits a squad and football organisation perfectly suited to reflect and evolve his brand of football, and we are all very much looking forward to seeing the impact he can have in building further on the Club's success," Al Mubarak said.

Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano described Maresca as the standout candidate for the role.

"Enzo was the stand-out candidate in our considerations. We know his personality and his vision for the way football should be played. He is a man with integrity, charisma and passion," Soriano said.

He added that, in addition to his successes at Chelsea and Leicester, Maresca's previous work at Manchester City included managing the club's Elite Development Squad and contributing to the club's historic Treble season.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pep Guardiola had announced he would step down as Manchester City's manager at the end of the 2025/26 season.