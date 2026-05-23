Reflecting on his departure, Guardiola said: “Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for Manchester city.”

"What a time we have had together." 🩵 pic.twitter.com/WpkFecBYT4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2026

His final match in charge will be Sunday against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, where he hopes to bid farewell to supporters.

After leaving the dugout, Guardiola will serve as Global Ambassador for the City Football Group, offering technical advice and supporting projects across its clubs.

Since arriving in 2016, Guardiola has transformed City into a dominant force, winning 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, a Champions League, and a Club World Cup. His most recent triumph came in the FA Cup, with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

Phоtо credit: Neyoking's X account

Guardiola’s tenure is widely regarded as one of the most successful managerial eras in English football history.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aston Villa had ended their 44-year wait with Europa League triumph.