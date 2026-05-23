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    End of an era: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City

    15:27, 23 May 2026

    Manchester City confirmed in a press release Friday that Pep Guardiola will step down as manager at the end of the season, closing a chapter that has defined modern English football, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Pep Guardiola
    Phоto credit: Manchester City's X account

    Reflecting on his departure, Guardiola said: “Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for Manchester city.”

    His final match in charge will be Sunday against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, where he hopes to bid farewell to supporters.

    After leaving the dugout, Guardiola will serve as Global Ambassador for the City Football Group, offering technical advice and supporting projects across its clubs.

    Since arriving in 2016, Guardiola has transformed City into a dominant force, winning 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, a Champions League, and a Club World Cup. His most recent triumph came in the FA Cup, with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

    Pep Guardiola and his trophies
    Phоtо credit: Neyoking's X account

    Guardiola’s tenure is widely regarded as one of the most successful managerial eras in English football history.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aston Villa had ended their 44-year wait with Europa League triumph.

    Football Sport World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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