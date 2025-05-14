Malaysia's total population rises to 34.2 mln in Q1

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that Malay accounted 58.1 percent of the population in the first quarter.

Indians and Chinese made up of 6.5 percent 22.4 percent, respectively, of the total population.

The total population comprised 30.8 million (90.1 percent) citizens and 3.4 million (9.9 percent) non-citizens.

