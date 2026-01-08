Malaysian well-being index rises on economic and social gains

According to Bernama, Chief Statistician of Malaysia Mohd Uzir Mahidin pointed out the increase was primarily driven by the economic subcomposite, which grew by 2.2 points to 128.8. The social subcomposite also recorded growth, rising by 1.1 points, and the environmental subcomposite posted an increase of 0.2 points.



Within the economic category, income and distribution showed the improvement, up 5.9 points, followed by transport at 3.4 points and communication at 0.1 points. Social well-being improved across several areas, with notable gains in social participation (up 5.1 points) and governance (up 4.7 points).



Environmental indicators also showed positive movement. Air quality improved by 1.1 points, while biodiversity resources rose by 0.2 points, supported by efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand access to treated water and manage forest areas.



Mohd Uzir Mahidin stressed the FY 2024 index confirms steady progress in Malaysians’ well-being and continues to serve as a key reference for government policies aimed at sustainable development and quality of life.



Earlier, it was reported that Malaysia is set to achieve nearly half of SDG targets by 2030.