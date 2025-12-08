Malaysia set to achieve nearly half of SDG targets by 2030

This forecast, put forward by the nation’s deputy economy minister, puts Malaysia significantly ahead of the global completion average of 18% reported this year.

According to the deputy minister, the two goals demonstrated the strongest performance: SDG 4, which targets quality education, achieving 70%, and SDG 12, which aims at ensuring sustainable consumption and production, at 64%.

Such advances were associated with broad-based access to education, rising recycling rates and improvements in the management of hazardous waste.

Eight more goals were said to be performing above the national average, including those concerning gender equality, clean and affordable energy, sustainable urban development and strengthened global partnerships.

It was highlighted that Malaysia’s progress is assessed using the framework developed by its Department of Statistics, which defines 17 goals, 169 targets and 244 indicators across economic, social and environmental dimensions.

