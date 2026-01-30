Malaysia welcomes 42.2 million visitors in 2025

Speaking on the sector’s performance, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the figures reflect sustained momentum in tourism, which continues to play a central role in supporting Malaysia’s economic growth.

To preserve and build on this progress, the government is stepping up coordination across ministries and public agencies, ensuring unified preparation for the Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative and a consistent policy approach across all levels of administration.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Tourism and Culture Cabinet Committee, which brought together key ministries, departments and agencies as part of a whole-of-government strategy. The participants highlighted tourism’s strategic contribution to gross domestic product, employment creation and the strengthening of public finances.

The authorities stressed the need for integrated action to attract a higher volume of international visitors, encourage longer stays and increase overall tourist spending across the country.

The meeting also addressed a range of policy matters with direct implications for tourism, including long-stay residence schemes, premium visa frameworks, regulatory oversight of tourism transport, the development of pilgrimage transit infrastructure and the expansion of cruise tourism.

Earlier, it was reported Vietnam records an unprecedented tourism surge in 2025.