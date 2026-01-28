Vietnam records unprecedented tourism surge in 2025
Vietnam saw around 21.2 million international arrivals in 2025, marking a 20.4% on-year increase and surpassing 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 19%, Qazinform News Agency cites TV BRICS.
Official figures released by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism show that the country significantly outperformed global trends, TV BRICS reported, citing VNA.
While international tourism grew by an estimated 4 per cent worldwide and 6 per cent across the Asia-Pacific, Vietnam joined a limited group of destinations recording double-digit growth in 2025.
The surge in inbound travel has been driven by a combination of more flexible visa regimes, an expanding network of international air routes, and updated national promotion strategies aimed at long-haul and high-value markets. Analysts note that these measures have strengthened Vietnam’s accessibility and visibility at a time of intense global competition for travelers.
At the global level, international tourism reached 1.52 billion arrivals in 2025, according to UN Tourism. International tourism receipts totaled around US$1.9 trillion, while the sector’s overall export value rose to a record US$2.2 trillion.
The Asia-Pacific region followed with 331 million visitors, marking a 6 per cent increase year on year, though volumes remain at 91 per cent of 2019 levels. Within the region, North-East Asia recorded the strongest momentum with 13 per cent growth, while South Asia fully recovered to pre-pandemic figures.
Looking ahead, UN Tourism forecasts global tourism growth of 3–4 per cent in 2026.
