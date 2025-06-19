Malaysia to launch electric vehicles production in Kazakhstan

The meeting focused on Proton Holdings’ plans to launch electric vehicle production in Kazakhstan.

As a leading player in Malaysia’s automotive industry, Proton exports its vehicles — including both internal combustion engine and electric models — to over 26 countries. The company also operates its own R&D, design, and engineering center for vehicle and transmission development.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the President of Kazakhstan has set a clear goal to advance the machine-building industry through the adoption of modern technologies, localization of production, and the creation of new jobs. He noted that attracting investment and launching new manufacturing facilities play a key role in diversifying the economy and ensuring its sustainable growth. In the first quarter of this year alone, 55 billion tenge were invested in the sector, while total investments for 2024 have doubled to 282 billion tenge.

The Government reaffirmed its commitment to fully support the implementation of the project. It also emphasized the potential for cooperation and knowledge sharing in R&D as a key driver for strengthening the country’s scientific and technological capacity.

Proton Holdings CEO Chunrong Li expressed interest in expanding into the Kazakhstani market, highlighting the favorable investment climate as a key factor.

As reported earlier, entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan are gearing up to master e-commerce on TikTok.