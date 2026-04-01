Malaysia to deploy cloud seeding to hold off fires, replenish water supplies
Malaysia will implement a cloud seeding operation to mitigate the risk of fires and to replenish the water level at a number of strategic dams following persistent high temperatures, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup said on Monday, Xinhua reported.
The operation will run from April 6 to 9 in response to the heatwave currently affecting the country, which has resulted in daily maximum temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days in parts of the country, Arthur said in a statement.
"The ministry, through the Malaysian Meteorological Department, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency and the Royal Malaysian Air Force, will implement cloud seeding operations to address the hot weather challenges currently plaguing the country," he said.
"The main objective of this series of operations is to increase the water level in the strategic dams and help provide moisture to the ecosystem to reduce the risk of forest and peatland fires," he explained.
He added that the public is urged to use water wisely and avoid any open burning activities to maintain air quality and environmental sustainability.
As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Kazakhstan and Malaysia are expanding trade and investment cooperation.