Kazakhstan and Malaysia expand trade and investment cooperation

The meeting was also attended by Rustam Karagoyshin, Chairman of the Management Board of the National Managing Holding Baiterek, along with representatives of the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund, the Industry Development Fund, and Allur Group.

Ambassador Sugurbayev highlighted the strong growth in bilateral trade, which rose by 53% in 2025 to reach USD 221 million. He noted that cooperation was boosted by the visit of a Kazakh trade delegation led by Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between QazTrade and Malaysia’s MATRADE last year.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Minister Johari bin Abdul Ghani emphasized that Malaysia views Kazakhstan as a key partner and a major regional hub for accessing Central Asian markets. He expressed readiness to further strengthen trade, economic, and investment ties. The parties discussed mechanisms to advance cooperation, including the next meeting of the Joint Trade and Economic Committee and the activation of the Kazakhstan-Malaysia Business Council.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Transport and logistics were a major focus of the talks. Ambassador Sugurbayev underscored Kazakhstan’s role as a transit hub between Asia and Europe, particularly within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). He noted that expanding railway connectivity between mainland Southeast Asia and China opens new opportunities to integrate cargo flows with this route. He also proposed establishing a Malaysian Trade House at the Khorgos International Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation.

Rustam Karagoyshin presented plans to involve Malaysia’s Proton in developing Kazakhstan’s automotive industry. The joint production project is expected to generate jobs and support local entrepreneurship, creating a multiplier effect in the economy.

The Baiterek delegation also explored opportunities for cooperation with Malaysia’s financial sector, development institutions, and organizations supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Belgium held political consultations in Astana.