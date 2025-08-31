South Africa prepares for strong tourism season

In the Western Cape, hotels, guesthouses and attractions are already seeing solid booking patterns. Cape Town Tourism’s Economic Value of Tourism report shows a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in international arrivals and a 5 per cent rise in bed nights sold. This builds on 2024’s figures, when 2.4 million overnight visitors contributed R24.5 billion (about US$1.36 billion) directly to the local economy.

James Vos, Cape Town’s MEC for Tourism and Economic Growth, said, “Cape Town is preparing for a busy season, and I’m determined to make sure that our City and tourism partners not only welcome more visitors but also grow tourism in a way that delivers real, lasting benefits for Capetonians.”

Gauteng is projecting another record-breaking season. The province exceeded expectations in 2024/2025, with R41 billion (US$2.3 billion) in foreign direct spend against a target of R29 billion (US$1.65 billion), driven by new air routes, increased airlift capacity and major events.

