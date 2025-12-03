Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 in late December

Malaysia has announced that the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will resume on December 30, more than a decade after the Beijing-bound plane disappeared in 2014.

The Boeing 777 was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, including Chinese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Australian, Indian, American, Dutch, and French citizens.

Despite the largest search operation in aviation history, the plane has never been found.

