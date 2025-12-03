EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 in late December

    18:39, 3 December 2025

    The Boeing 777, bound for Beijing in 2014, was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, including Chinese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Australian, Indian, American, Dutch, and French citizens, Agenzia Nova reported.

    Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 at the end of Dec
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Malaysia has announced that the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will resume on December 30, more than a decade after the Beijing-bound plane disappeared in 2014.

    The Boeing 777 was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, including Chinese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Australian, Indian, American, Dutch, and French citizens.

    Despite the largest search operation in aviation history, the plane has never been found. 

    Earlier, it was reported that Malaysia is set to relaunch efforts to locate the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, more than a decade after its disappearance in one of aviation’s most enduring mysteries.

    Malaysia Plane crash World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All